Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

