Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 314,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

