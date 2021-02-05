Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 2.29% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of FAAR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

