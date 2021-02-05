Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

