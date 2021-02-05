Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 947,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 108,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

