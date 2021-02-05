Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 11,563 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.57 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

