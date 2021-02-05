Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 56,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.