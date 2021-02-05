Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

