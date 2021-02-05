Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.74 and its 200-day moving average is $352.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

