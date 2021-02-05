Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $844.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $776.31 and its 200 day moving average is $514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $800.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,706.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.