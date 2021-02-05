Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Natixis boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $312.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

