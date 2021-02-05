Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

