Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

