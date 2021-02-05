Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

