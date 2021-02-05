Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,009.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,126 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.