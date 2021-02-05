Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $193.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.65 or 0.86048516 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

