Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,311 shares of company stock worth $46,140,844 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -261.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

