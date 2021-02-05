Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 610,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

