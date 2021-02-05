Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.52. Avalon shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 53,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Avalon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

In other Avalon news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.