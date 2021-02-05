AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Insider James Kidd Sells 25,832 Shares

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total value of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50).
James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 16th, James Kidd purchased 5,506 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).
AVV traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company had a trading volume of 209,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,302. The company has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.64. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,493.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,118.22.
AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.