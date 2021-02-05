AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $898.00

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 895.30 ($11.70), with a volume of 17391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($11.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £940.22 million and a P/E ratio of -492.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 869.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £8,132 ($10,624.51).

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

