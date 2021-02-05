Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.25

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $268.25 and traded as high as $300.00. Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 19,036 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.25. The firm has a market cap of £94.10 million and a P/E ratio of 68.60.

About Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

