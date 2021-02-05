Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. 33,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,400. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVVIY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aviva by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aviva by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Aviva by 27.7% during the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

