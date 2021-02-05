Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. 33,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,400. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
