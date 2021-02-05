Axie Infinity Hits One Day Volume of $14.87 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $44.91 million and $14.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

