Axie Infinity Shards Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.