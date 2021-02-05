Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.87

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 1712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.