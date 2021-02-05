Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $324.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.34 million and the highest is $373.22 million. Azul reported sales of $790.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE AZUL opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Azul by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

