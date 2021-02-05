B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head-To-Head Review

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 33.07 -$4.90 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ayro and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Summary

Ayro beats B Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

