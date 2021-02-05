B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.94

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.94 and traded as high as $264.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 3,538 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

