B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

