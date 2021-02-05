B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

