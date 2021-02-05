B. Riley Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $72.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,143,404.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,887 shares of company stock worth $26,294,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

