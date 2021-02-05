B. Riley Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in WesBanco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WesBanco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

