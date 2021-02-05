B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,412 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818 over the last three months.

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. 46,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,825. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

