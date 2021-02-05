B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock valued at $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $285.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,062. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $294.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

