B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.