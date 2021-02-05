B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

