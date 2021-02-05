B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 223,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

