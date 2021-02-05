B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $464,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WestRock by 164.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,783. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

