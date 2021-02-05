B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.