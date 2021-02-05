B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,724 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 626,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

