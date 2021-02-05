B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 807.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,333. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

