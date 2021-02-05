B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 500,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,437,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.89 on Friday, reaching $860.88. 638,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $816.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $776.31 and a 200-day moving average of $514.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

