B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF makes up about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 2.72% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

