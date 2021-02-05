B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 11,355 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,444,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 591,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 1,518,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,720,172. The company has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

