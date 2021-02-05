B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 12,194 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3,945.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Boeing by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.37. 303,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 raised their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.