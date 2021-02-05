B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 12,468 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.63. 34,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,013. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.