BaaSid (BAAS) One Day Volume Tops $169,924.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $169,924.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars.

