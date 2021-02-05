Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $150.79 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $65.05 or 0.00171938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 132.4% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $150.79 million and approximately $172.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

