BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.52. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,472 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

