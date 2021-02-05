Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $86.40

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.40, but opened at $83.40. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 39,909 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of £490.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

